Seoul city to offer 20 pct discount on delivery apps
SEOUL -- The Seoul city government said Monday it will offer a temporary 20 percent discount on food and grocery orders placed on seven designated apps.
The offer will run from Wednesday through Tuesday and give customers a maximum discount of 50,000 won (US$45) on their purchases made with "Seoul Love Coupons" on seven delivery apps, including Ddingdong and Mukkebi.
-----------------
N. Korea keeps mum on Biden's victory
SEOUL -- North Korea has stayed mum on Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. presidential election as President Donald Trump refuses to concede defeat, amid questions about when and how Pyongyang will react to the results.
Pyongyang appears to be cautiously watching the U.S. election without releasing any statements or media reports about it, as leader Kim Jong-un has maintained a close relationship with Trump through three historical meetings.
-----------------
USFK veterans' association holds alliance conference for junior American soldiers
SEOUL -- An association of American veterans who served in South Korea said Monday that it held a conference to help junior U.S. service members better understand the alliance between the two countries and security situations surrounding the Korean Peninsula.
The conference took place at Camp Humphreys in the city of Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on Friday and brought together around 80 junior members of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) and officers from the Eighth Army, according to the Korea Defense Veterans Association (KDVA).
-----------------
Two foreign nationals arrested for posting threats on French Embassy complex
SEOUL -- Police said Monday they have arrested two foreign nationals for allegedly posting threatening signs on the wall of the French Embassy in South Korea.
The Seoul Western District Court on Sunday issued an arrest warrant for a 25-year-old man, whose name and nationality have not been disclosed, on charges of posting threats against the diplomatic mission, according to police. An arrest warrant for an accomplice, also 25 years old, was issued the day before.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day; cluster infections veer out of control
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases rose by triple digits for the second day Monday, with a series of cluster infections being reported from venues of everyday life, ranging from markets to family gatherings, straining the country's anti-virus fight.
The country added 126 more COVID-19 cases, including 99 local infections, raising the total caseload to 27,553, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon vows close communication with Biden, efforts to prevent any 'vacuum' in alliance, Korea peace process
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday his government will have "multi-sided" communication with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden in order to ensure that there is no "vacuum" in the alliance and the Korea peace process.
He expressed hope for the creation of a "new opportunity and resolution" in inter-Korean relations as well, making his first official verbal statement on the election of Biden.
-----------------
Ex-U.N. chief sends congratulatory letter to Biden
SEOUL -- Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has sent a letter to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden congratulating Biden on his election victory and hailing his pledge to return to multilateralism.
"I am confident that this would not only restore the United States' international leadership but also, with the close cooperation with the UN system, reinforce multilateralism that has been undermined over the past several years," he said in the letter released by the Ban Ki Moon Foundation on Monday.
-----------------
S. Korea, Caribbean countries to hold annual forum to discuss health care, food security
SEOUL -- South Korea and Caribbean countries will hold their annual high-level forum later this week to discuss cooperation on health and medical care, and food security in the post-coronavirus era, the foreign ministry said Monday.
The 10th High-Level Forum on the Korea-Caribbean Partnership is scheduled to take place in Seoul on Wednesday, as Seoul seeks to strengthen cooperation with the region in various areas, such as responses to pandemics and climate change, and energy.
