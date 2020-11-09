Salaried employees work 8.05 hours per day, take 8.25 days off per month: poll

According to the survey of 1,000 workers aged between 19 and 55 by local pollster Embrain Public, 811 respondents said they stay at work for more than eight hours per weekday, with 54.7 percent of them saying their overtime is caused by excessive workload. Another 30 percent said they work longer than eight hours to earn more, while 15.3 percent said they are forced by employers to work late.