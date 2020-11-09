Salaried employees work 8.05 hours per day, take 8.25 days off per month: poll
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Salaried employees in South Korea work for 8.05 hours on average per work day and take an average of 8.25 days off per month, a poll showed Monday.
According to the survey of 1,000 workers aged between 19 and 55 by local pollster Embrain Public, 811 respondents said they stay at work for more than eight hours per weekday, with 54.7 percent of them saying their overtime is caused by excessive workload. Another 30 percent said they work longer than eight hours to earn more, while 15.3 percent said they are forced by employers to work late.
Notably, 35.3 percent said their health is currently not good.
The poll was conducted from Oct. 22-26 nationwide at the request of the civic organization Gapjil 119, dedicated to stamping out power abuse by people in higher positions.
The ratio of workers taking less than eight days off a month was higher among non-regular workers, at 28 percent, than regular workers at 21.3 percent.
Less than half of the pollees, 45.2 percent, said they can go on leave on any day they want, the pollster said, adding the ratio was lower among female, non-regular and low-income workers.
It also found 64.5 percent saying the Labor Standards Act is well observed at work, while 58.4 percent said they don't trust the government and government labor inspectors.
About 57 percent of regular workers said their working conditions will improve in the future, whereas 54.5 percent of non-regulars gave the opposite answer.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
5
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
2
N. Korea lays landmines in border areas to fend off coronavirus: NIS
-
3
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
5
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day; cluster infections veer out of control
-
2
(LEAD) Moon sends congratulatory message to Biden, says he has 'great expectations' for alliance's future
-
3
(LEAD) FM Kang arrives in U.S. for talks with Pompeo after Biden victory
-
4
(US election) (News Focus) Biden to give S. Korea more 'room' in inter-Korean policy: experts
-
5
(4th LD) (US election) Biden promises to unite Americans, make U.S. respected around world again