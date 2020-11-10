Trump fires Defense Secretary Esper, names head of counterterrorism center Miller as acting secretary
November 10, 2020
WASHINGTON, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday replaced his top defense chief, Mark Esper, for reasons not immediately available.
"I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting secretary of Defense, effectively immediately," Trump tweeted.
Miller replaced Esper.
