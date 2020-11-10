Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- There will be no vacuum in Korean Peninsula peace process: Moon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Will the U.S. reinforce alliance, further pressure Seoul to join anti-China campaign? (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon makes no mention of end-of-war declaration in meeting with top aides, says to cooperate with Biden in N.K. denuclearization (Donga llbo)
-- 'Prosecutors should serve their people', top prosecutor says, in apparent criticism at ruling bloc (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Biden's No. 1 priority in rebuilding nation is to cure COVID-19 (Segye Times)
-- Moon proposes continuing Trump's achievements on N.K., while Biden set for 'anything but Trump' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Justice Ministry's criminal affairs bureau received 1 bln won from prosecution in off-book 'special activities fund' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon vows to closely coordinate with incoming Biden administration over Korea peace process (Hankyoreh)
-- Spy agency chief to meet Suga amid chill in bilateral ties (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Biden signals major stimulus package to boost pandemic-hit economy (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KOSPI hits new yearly high on Biden rally (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Foreign minister visits Washington during interregnum (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Biden begins transition as Trump rages (Korea Herald)
-- Moon pledges to ensure no vacuum in peace process (Korea Times)
