(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 10)

The new U.S. president will likely adopt a package of environment protection measures, returning the U.S. to the 2015 Paris Climate Accord. These policies will provide opportunities for Korean carmakers such as Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors to increase their production of electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel-cell automobiles. Hyundai and Kia have assembly lines in Alabama and Georgia, respectively. Yet, the domestic carmakers may have to shoulder additional labor costs in the U.S. because Biden has vowed to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour from the current $7.25.