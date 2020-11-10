(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 10)

The dramatic fall of a self-centered president offers a lot of lessons to South Korea, a country sharply divided over ideology as is the United States. Since taking office in 2017, President Moon Jae-in has sharpened the social divide by trying to root out what he called "accumulated past evils." The nation is still split over the Cho Kuk scandal. Whenever friction with Japan erupted, the Moon administration and the ruling Democratic Party (DP) intentionally split the people into "pro-Japan" and "anti-Japan" groups. The DP has solely counted on its supporters since taking power to run the country. That's a stark reminder of its similarity with the Trump administration.