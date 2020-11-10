Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Motor to use Nvidia's infotainment system in all vehicles from 2022

08:13 November 10, 2020

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Corp. said Tuesday it will use U.S. chipmaker Nvidia's in-vehicle infotainment system in its entire fleet of vehicles starting in 2022.

The world's fifth-largest automotive group, whose brands include Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Motors Corp. and luxury lineup Genesis, said it signed a deal to use Nvidia's infotainment systems for all of its vehicles.

This photo, provided by Hyundai Motor Group on Nov. 10, 2020, shows chipmaker NVIDIA's in-vehicle infotainment system with artificial intelligence features. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Hyundai said it has already been using the chipmaker's in-car entertainment system in Genesis' GV80 SUV and G80 sedan released this year.

Nvidia's in-vehicle platform will enable Hyundai Motor's vehicles to feature advanced audio, video, navigation and other connected car services enabled by artificial intelligence, the automaker said.

The companies have also been collaborating to develop an advanced digital cockpit for future apps and features to be released in late 2021, it noted.

