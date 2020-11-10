Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 November 10, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 12/03 Sunny 0

Incheon 12/05 Sunny 0

Suwon 13/01 Sunny 0

Cheongju 13/03 Sunny 0

Daejeon 14/02 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 13/-2 Sunny 0

Gangneung 14/05 Sunny 0

Jeonju 14/04 Sunny 0

Gwangju 15/05 Sunny 0

Jeju 17/10 Cloudy 0

Daegu 15/04 Sunny 0

Busan 17/07 Sunny 0

