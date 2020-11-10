Seoul to renovate pedestrian streets in historic districts by 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government said Tuesday it plans to renovate pedestrian streets in the historic districts of Bukchon and Mugyo by 2022.
Sections of Bukchon, a popular tourist destination in the central Jongno Ward, and Mugyo, a bustling "food alley" in Jung Ward, were designated by the city in February to undergo refurbishment of their pedestrian zones.
The city government said it will hold an online briefing on its official YouTube channel at 3 p.m. Wednesday to explain its plans to residents.
The government then plans to finalize the designs for new and expanded sidewalks by the end of the year and complete construction by 2022.
"We will make central Seoul convenient to travel in without cars," said Hwang Bo-yeon, a city official overseeing transportation policy.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
5
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
2
N. Korea lays landmines in border areas to fend off coronavirus: NIS
-
3
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
5
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day; cluster infections veer out of control
-
2
S. Korea airs thank-you video in Times Square for Korean War veterans
-
3
(LEAD) Moon vows close communication with Biden, efforts to prevent any 'vacuum' in alliance, Korea peace process
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day; cluster infections veer out of control
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea keeps mum on Biden's victory