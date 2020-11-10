Over 60 pct of N. Koreans live in urban areas this year: U.N.-Habitat
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's urban population increased this year compared with five years ago, with more than 60 percent of the total population living in urban areas, though the figure is still one of the lowest in the region, a U.N. report showed Tuesday.
According to the "World Cities Report" by U.N.-Habitat, the number of North Koreans living in urban areas, including the capital city of Pyongyang, came to 16.12 million as of mid-year, accounting for 62.4 percent of the total population, up from 15.46 million in mid-2015.
The figure is the second lowest percentage of urban population in East Asia, only next to China where 61.4 percent of the population resides in urban areas. It is also significantly lower than South Korea's urban population, which came to 81.4 percent this year.
The average global percentage of urban population this year was 56.2 percent.
The agency projected the North's urban population to grow to 16.81 million by 2025 and to 17.53 million by 2030.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
5
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
2
N. Korea lays landmines in border areas to fend off coronavirus: NIS
-
3
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
5
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
1
(LEAD) Moon vows close communication with Biden, efforts to prevent any 'vacuum' in alliance, Korea peace process
-
2
S. Korea airs thank-you video in Times Square for Korean War veterans
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases above 100 for 2nd day; cluster infections veer out of control
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea keeps mum on Biden's victory
-
5
(URGENT) Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper