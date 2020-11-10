Military civilian employee tests positive for coronavirus
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- An employee of a defense ministry agency handling welfare for service members has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the ministry said Tuesday.
The Welfare Agency official, based in Yongsan, was confirmed with COVID-19 after feeling sick over the weekend, according to the ministry.
Authorities are carrying out contact tracing to find out the exact route of her infection, it said.
The latest case raised the number of COVID-19 cases related to the military population to 167.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 100 new virus cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload to 27,653.
