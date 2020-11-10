Rolling Stone to launch Korean edition starting Nov.
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- American music publication Rolling Stone is set to roll out a Korean edition starting this month in the latest addition to its international edition series.
Rolling Stone Korea, the 12th international edition by Rolling Stone, will be produced in partnership with e.L.e Media, under a license agreement with Penske Media Corp., according to the publication.
The Korean edition, which the magazine said will be a mix of local content and syndicated articles, will be available in a bi-monthly print edition, along with digital and video content, starting November.
"The international popularity and success of music from Korea over the last few years has only grown our interest in launching the Rolling Stone brand in that market," Gus Wenner, Rolling Stone president and CEO, said in an article published on the magazine's website.
"We're excited to give readers in Korea and beyond access to the brand's unparalleled editorial content and world-class live events that Rolling Stone is known for."
"We see limitless possibilities for growth as leaders in the K-Pop industry, domestically and overseas, as we aim to create a 'cultural world' that's unified through 'music,'" said Ray Yeom, e.L.e Media founder and CEO.
First issued in 1967, Rolling Stone is a popular monthly magazine that covers music and entertainment as well as politics. The magazine publishes international editions in locations like Germany, Japan and Australia.
