KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
JWPHARMA 32,200 0
DongkukStlMill 6,770 UP 60
DB HiTek 34,150 DN 850
SBC 10,150 UP 360
Hyundai M&F INS 24,950 UP 550
GC Corp 405,500 UP 4,500
CJ 79,800 UP 300
Donga Socio Holdings 122,500 UP 5,500
SK hynix 86,500 UP 500
Youngpoong 517,000 UP 10,000
HyundaiEng&Const 32,950 UP 1,200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,700 UP 300
SamsungF&MIns 195,000 UP 10,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,000 DN 1,750
Kogas 30,800 UP 1,600
Hanwha 26,400 UP 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,300 UP 100
ShinhanGroup 32,950 UP 1,200
HITEJINRO 34,700 UP 50
Yuhan 64,500 DN 500
CJ LOGISTICS 155,500 DN 6,500
DOOSAN 49,600 UP 1,300
DaelimInd 82,200 UP 700
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15950 UP200
KiaMtr 54,500 UP 2,200
SKNetworks 4,730 UP 85
Daesang 25,200 DN 250
Asiana Airlines 3,505 UP 30
ORION Holdings 13,450 UP 550
NEXENTIRE 5,670 UP 260
CHONGKUNDANG 158,500 DN 5,000
AmoreG 47,750 UP 950
HyundaiMtr 173,500 UP 1,000
LotteFood 312,500 UP 5,000
KCC 168,000 UP 5,000
SKBP 169,500 UP 500
BukwangPharm 24,450 DN 650
ILJIN MATERIALS 47,250 UP 450
TaekwangInd 769,000 UP 21,000
SsangyongCement 5,490 DN 90
