KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,340 DN 240
LG Corp. 74,000 UP 1,100
POSCO CHEMICAL 81,100 DN 700
BoryungPharm 15,850 UP 350
L&L 10,600 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,600 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,150 UP 1,600
Shinsegae 228,000 UP 12,000
Nongshim 296,000 DN 6,500
SGBC 30,550 0
Hyosung 79,100 0
LOTTE 30,750 UP 450
Binggrae 56,400 UP 100
GCH Corp 36,800 DN 950
LotteChilsung 89,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,790 UP 220
POSCO 237,000 UP 3,000
SPC SAMLIP 68,500 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 171,000 DN 4,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,200 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 3,940 UP 90
DB INSURANCE 47,200 UP 1,200
SamsungElec 60,200 0
NHIS 10,250 UP 50
SK Discovery 70,200 DN 2,100
LS 59,700 UP 100
GS E&C 29,900 UP 350
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,350 UP 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 533,000 0
LGInt 18,200 UP 1,250
CJ CGV 21,950 UP 1,200
GKL 13,400 UP 950
DAEKYO 3,895 UP 95
KAL 24,250 UP 2,450
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,850 UP 800
IlyangPharm 71,000 DN 3,000
KSOE 93,000 UP 2,900
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,060 DN 40
SKC 83,200 DN 2,000
GS Retail 34,150 UP 750
