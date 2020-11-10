KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanssem 93,800 DN 4,900
Ottogi 545,000 DN 5,000
F&F 93,200 UP 800
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,000 UP 70
MERITZ SECU 3,570 UP 85
KPIC 223,000 UP 1,000
HtlShilla 80,100 UP 4,400
Hanmi Science 56,300 DN 400
SamsungElecMech 139,500 0
KorZinc 390,000 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,880 UP 280
SYC 53,000 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 51,800 DN 400
HyundaiMipoDock 35,250 UP 700
IS DONGSEO 41,350 DN 50
S-Oil 66,400 UP 8,500
OCI 68,600 DN 500
LG Innotek 152,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 268,000 DN 5,000
HMM 12,400 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 44,800 UP 900
KumhoPetrochem 136,000 DN 17,000
Mobis 241,000 UP 8,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,500 UP 1,150
HDC HOLDINGS 10,500 UP 150
S-1 83,900 UP 300
LS ELECTRIC 53,900 DN 200
KEPCO 20,700 UP 250
Hanchem 153,000 DN 500
SamsungSecu 33,950 UP 500
KG DONGBU STL 8,650 UP 200
SKTelecom 227,000 UP 1,500
S&T MOTIV 54,800 UP 200
HyundaiElev 40,200 UP 950
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 23,250 UP 750
Hanon Systems 12,550 UP 150
SK 195,000 UP 1,500
UNID 45,600 UP 450
Handsome 29,950 UP 250
DWS 33,400 DN 950
(MORE)
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
5
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
2
N. Korea lays landmines in border areas to fend off coronavirus: NIS
-
3
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
5
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
1
(LEAD) Moon vows close communication with Biden, efforts to prevent any 'vacuum' in alliance, Korea peace process
-
2
S. Korea airs thank-you video in Times Square for Korean War veterans
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases in triple digits for 3rd day; authorities warn of upping social distancing level
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea keeps mum on Biden's victory
-
5
(URGENT) Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper