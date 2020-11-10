KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 75,000 UP 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 93,600 UP 3,600
IBK 8,860 UP 230
NamhaeChem 8,440 UP 100
DONGSUH 29,950 UP 300
BGF 4,480 UP 120
SamsungEng 12,150 UP 700
SAMSUNG C&T 116,500 UP 1,500
PanOcean 4,225 UP 5
SAMSUNG CARD 32,150 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 21,500 UP 300
KT 23,150 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL150500 UP6000
LOTTE TOUR 15,300 UP 350
LG Uplus 11,750 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,800 UP 2,400
KT&G 84,500 UP 1,200
DHICO 15,950 UP 300
LG Display 14,900 DN 300
Kangwonland 22,300 UP 800
NAVER 283,000 DN 15,000
Kakao 356,000 DN 15,500
NCsoft 797,000 DN 47,000
DSME 24,300 UP 450
DSINFRA 8,790 UP 110
DWEC 3,470 UP 180
Donga ST 87,200 UP 1,300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,000 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 379,500 DN 15,500
DongwonF&B 172,500 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 28,650 UP 550
LGH&H 1,529,000 UP 2,000
LGCHEM 702,000 DN 32,000
KEPCO E&C 16,250 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,700 UP 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,050 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 85,900 DN 1,400
Celltrion 276,500 DN 8,500
Huchems 26,050 DN 1,100
DAEWOONG PHARM 95,000 DN 1,300
