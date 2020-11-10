KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,600 UP 3,100
KIH 72,500 UP 100
LOTTE Himart 31,900 0
GS 36,850 UP 2,350
LIG Nex1 29,650 UP 400
Fila Holdings 46,300 UP 3,200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 194,000 UP 10,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 34,900 UP 1,900
HANWHA LIFE 1,790 UP 175
AMOREPACIFIC 170,000 UP 5,000
LF 15,950 UP 800
FOOSUNG 10,150 UP 100
SK Innovation 160,000 UP 3,000
POONGSAN 26,450 UP 700
KBFinancialGroup 44,700 UP 1,750
Hansae 18,250 UP 550
LG HAUSYS 64,000 DN 1,600
Youngone Corp 30,650 UP 1,850
KOLON IND 38,150 DN 400
HanmiPharm 289,000 UP 3,000
BNK Financial Group 6,030 UP 120
emart 150,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY324 00 UP50
KOLMAR KOREA 46,950 UP 1,150
HANJINKAL 90,000 UP 1,500
DoubleUGames 61,800 DN 2,900
CUCKOO 94,000 DN 200
COSMAX 111,500 DN 2,000
MANDO 38,000 DN 350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 752,000 DN 9,000
INNOCEAN 59,400 UP 600
Doosan Bobcat 32,350 UP 1,900
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,550 UP 800
Netmarble 125,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S248500 UP15500
ORION 117,000 DN 3,000
BGF Retail 132,000 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 456,000 UP 6,500
HDC-OP 20,850 UP 300
WooriFinancialGroup 9,860 UP 250
