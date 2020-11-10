CJ Cheiljedang Q3 net profit up 1007.7 pct. to 189.2 bln won
All News 15:45 November 10, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 189.2 billion won (US$169.7 million), up 1007.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 47.5 percent on-year to 402.1 billion won. Sales increased 8.3 percent to 6.34 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
5
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
2
N. Korea lays landmines in border areas to fend off coronavirus: NIS
-
3
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
5
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
1
(LEAD) Moon vows close communication with Biden, efforts to prevent any 'vacuum' in alliance, Korea peace process
-
2
S. Korea airs thank-you video in Times Square for Korean War veterans
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases in triple digits for 3rd day; authorities warn of upping social distancing level
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea keeps mum on Biden's victory
-
5
(URGENT) Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper