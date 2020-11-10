S. Korea considering arranging Moon-Biden phone talks at 'appropriate time': foreign ministry
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is considering arranging phone talks between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden at an "appropriate" time, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
Lee Jae-woong, the ministry's deputy spokesman, made the remarks as speculation has grown over when Moon will hold his first phone conversation with Biden as President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat in last week's election.
"We are considering holding diplomatic events with the U.S. president-elect, such as sending a congratulatory letter or arranging phone talks, at an appropriate time," Lee told a regular press briefing.
Asked about the possibility of a delay in the possible phone talks, Lee said, "I have nothing particular to mention regarding the domestic political situation in the United States."
On Sunday, Moon tweeted a congratulatory message to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, expressing expectations for joint efforts to develop Seoul-Washington ties and stressing that the two countries' bond is "rock-solid."
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
5
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
2
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
4
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
1
(LEAD) Moon vows close communication with Biden, efforts to prevent any 'vacuum' in alliance, Korea peace process
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases in triple digits for 3rd day; authorities warn of upping social distancing level
-
3
S. Korea airs thank-you video in Times Square for Korean War veterans
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea keeps mum on Biden's victory
-
5
(URGENT) Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper