CJ CGV remains in red in Q3
All News 16:10 November 10, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- CJ CGV Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net loss of 131.5 billion won (US$118 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 96.8 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a profit of 31 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 68.8 percent to 155.2 billion won.
The operating loss was 30.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
5
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
2
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
4
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
1
(LEAD) Moon vows close communication with Biden, efforts to prevent any 'vacuum' in alliance, Korea peace process
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases in triple digits for 3rd day; authorities warn of upping social distancing level
-
3
S. Korea airs thank-you video in Times Square for Korean War veterans
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea keeps mum on Biden's victory
-
5
(URGENT) Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper