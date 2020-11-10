S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 10, 2020
All News 16:35 November 10, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.704 0.694 +1.0
3-year TB 0.976 0.959 +1.7
10-year TB 1.624 1.568 +5.6
2-year MSB 0.879 0.861 +1.8
3-year CB (AA-) 2.269 2.254 +1.5
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
