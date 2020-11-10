Poll shows bipartisan conflict hindering development of democracy
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- More than half of South Koreans think conflict between rival political parties is the biggest factor obstructing the development of democracy, a poll showed Tuesday.
The poll of 1,000 adults 18 years and older by a government agency found 56.2 percent pointing to bipartisan conflict as the biggest hindrance to the progress of democracy, while another 44 percent regarded the empowerment of the press as the top obstruction.
Thirty-two percent of respondents counted polarization of public opinion online as a factor delaying the development of democracy.
The poll was conducted by pollster Global Research at the request of Democratization Movement in Korea, a public organization affiliated with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, from Aug. 26-28 across the country. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent.
Asked to name the biggest concern regarding democracy after the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, 36.4 percent cited weakening of community due to wariness towards other people, followed by infringements of individual freedom due to restrictions on gatherings and religious events (24.9 percent), invasion of privacy caused by disclosure of COVID-19-related personal information (10.5 percent), severance of global solidarity due to travel restrictions (10.1 percent) and hatred and discrimination towards minorities (7.2 percent).
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
5
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
2
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
4
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
1
(LEAD) Moon vows close communication with Biden, efforts to prevent any 'vacuum' in alliance, Korea peace process
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases in triple digits for 3rd day; authorities warn of upping social distancing level
-
3
S. Korea airs thank-you video in Times Square for Korean War veterans
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea keeps mum on Biden's victory
-
5
(URGENT) Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper