SPC Samlip shifts to black in Q3

All News 17:31 November 10, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- SPC Samlip Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 1 billion won (US$903,955), swinging from a loss of 544 million won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 13.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 2.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 5.2 percent to 657.8 billion won.
