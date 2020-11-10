Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Jejuair remains in red in Q3

All News 17:43 November 10, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Jejuair Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net loss of 66.8 billion won (US$59.9 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 70.1 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 17.4 billion won a year earlier. Sales fell 83.9 percent to 59.6 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!