Jejuair remains in red in Q3
All News 17:43 November 10, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Jejuair Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net loss of 66.8 billion won (US$59.9 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 70.1 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 17.4 billion won a year earlier. Sales fell 83.9 percent to 59.6 billion won.
(END)
