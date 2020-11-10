(LEAD) Jeju Air Q3 net losses widen on virus impact
(ATTN: RECASTS throughout; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier, said Tuesday its net losses widened in the third quarter from a year earlier due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the airline industry.
Net losses deepened to 66.8 billion won (US$60 million) in the three months that ended in September from 30.14 billion won in the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.
"Suspended flights on profitable international routes amid the pandemic continued to weigh on the quarterly results," a company spokesman said.
Operating losses also widened to 70.06 billion won in the third quarter from 17.36 billion won a year ago. Sales plunged 83 percent to 59.55 billion won from 368.77 billion won during the same period, it said.
Jeju Air has suspended most of its 76 international routes since March as countries strengthened entry restrictions to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Tuesday, four international routes from Incheon to Weihai, Osaka, Manila and Harbin and nine domestic routes are available.
The budget carrier plans to provide one flight a week on the route from Incheon to Tokyo beginning on Nov. 21, resuming the route service after three months.
It halted the Incheon-Tokyo route in August as travel demand dried up amid the pandemic. But it has offered flights on the Incheon-Osaka route despite the virus outbreak.
Jeju Air, which operates 44 B737-800 passenger jets, said net losses deepened to 268.81 billion won from January to September from 17.5 billion won in the year-ago period.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
5
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
2
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
4
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
1
(LEAD) Moon vows close communication with Biden, efforts to prevent any 'vacuum' in alliance, Korea peace process
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases in triple digits for 3rd day; authorities warn of upping social distancing level
-
3
S. Korea airs thank-you video in Times Square for Korean War veterans
-
4
S. Korean travel-related stocks rally on Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine results
-
5
(URGENT) Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper