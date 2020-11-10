S. Korea reports another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday confirmed the third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) in about two weeks, issuing a warning that infection could spread to poultry farms.
The agricultural ministry said the bird flu virus of the H5N8 strain was discovered from a sample collected from wild birds on Nov. 3 in Cheonan, 92 kilometers south of Seoul.
The authorities found an AI case in the same city on Oct. 25, marking the first highly pathogenic AI outbreak in the country in 32 months. The second case was reported three days later in Yongin, south of Seoul.
The agricultural ministry said it placed a travel ban on people and cars within a 500-meter radius of the area where the AI strain was discovered.
The government has also banned vehicles carrying livestock from entering restricted areas for migratory birds located in three cities within a 10-kilometers radius of the area where the virus was found. The purchase and sale of poultry at local markets in Cheonan has also been suspended until the travel ban is lifted.
Highly pathogenic AI is very contagious and can cause severe illness in poultry and even death.
"The government issued a warning as we think there is a high possibility that the virus could spread to local poultry farms from wild birds, given that the outbreak of highly pathogenic AI was reported in neighboring countries," a ministry official said.
(END)
