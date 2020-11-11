Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- Political parties likely to agree to enact new law on industrial disasters (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Silver lining to pandemic: Will vaccine end COVID-19? (Kookmin Daily)
-- COVID-19 vaccine emerges as game-changer (Donga llbo)
-- COVID-19 pandemic appears to turn corner (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Seoul gov't struggling to cool down rental housing market (Segye Times)
-- Ex-energy minister threatens officials to shut down nuclear power plant (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's foreign policy gets lost ahead of Biden era (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Webtoon writers struggling with poor working conditions (Hankyoreh)
-- Game-changing COVID-19 vaccine set to embark (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Travel-related shares rally on hopes for imminent COVID-19 vaccine (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Business keywords for 2021: COVID-19, Biden, eco-friendly (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea could get Pfizer's vaccine by first half of 2021: KDCA (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea eyes vaccinations in late 2021 (Korea Herald)
-- Biden unlikely to meddle in Korea-Japan dispute (Korea Times)
