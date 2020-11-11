Korean-language dailies

-- Political parties likely to agree to enact new law on industrial disasters (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Silver lining to pandemic: Will vaccine end COVID-19? (Kookmin Daily)

-- COVID-19 vaccine emerges as game-changer (Donga llbo)

-- COVID-19 pandemic appears to turn corner (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Seoul gov't struggling to cool down rental housing market (Segye Times)

-- Ex-energy minister threatens officials to shut down nuclear power plant (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea's foreign policy gets lost ahead of Biden era (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Webtoon writers struggling with poor working conditions (Hankyoreh)

-- Game-changing COVID-19 vaccine set to embark (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Travel-related shares rally on hopes for imminent COVID-19 vaccine (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Business keywords for 2021: COVID-19, Biden, eco-friendly (Korea Economic Daily)

