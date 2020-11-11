(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 11)

Moon was apparently trying to send a message to Biden that after the new U.S. president takes office in January, he will continue to push his peace initiative, which opened the way for two Trump-Kim summits on the denuclearization talks. The Korean president's initiative made it possible to restart dialogue not only between Seoul and Pyongyang, but also between Washington and Pyongyang. But his efforts for peace have hit a snag since the second U.S.-North Korea summit ended with no deal in Hanoi in February 2019.