Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's trade volume feared to miss US$1 tln mark this year

All News 08:14 November 11, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's trade volume is unlikely to pass the US$1 trillion mark in 2020 due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and a Sino-U.S. trade row, sources said Wednesday.

The gloomy projection comes as South Korea's trade fell sharply in the first 10 months of the year from a year ago, pounded by the double whammy.

South Korea's exports and imports totaled $798 billion in the January-October period, down 8.4 percent from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the industry and trade ministry.

In order to achieve the milestone, South Korea's trade volume should come to at least $202 billion during the last two months of the year, a long shot in light of last year's record.

S. Korea's trade volume feared to miss US$1 tln mark this year - 1

South Korea's exports and imports stood at about $174 billion in the November-December period last year.

It would mark the first time in four years for South Korea's trade volume to hover below the $1 trillion mark.

Yet industry watchers said a recovery in exports has emerged as a positive lead for Asia's fourth-largest economy that relies heavily on overseas shipments for its growth.

South Korea's exports expanded 7.6 percent on-year in September, snapping a six-month losing streak. Overseas shipments fell 3.6 percent in October, but the value of exports came to $45 billion, hovering above the $40 billion mark for two months running.

In June, the Bank of Korea projected Asia's fourth-largest economy to post $950 billion in trade for this year, down 9.1 percent from a year earlier.
(END)

Keywords
#trade volume
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!