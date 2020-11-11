Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 November 11, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/04 Sunny 0
Incheon 14/05 Sunny 0
Suwon 16/01 Sunny 0
Cheongju 16/02 Sunny 0
Daejeon 17/02 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 15/-1 Sunny 0
Gangneung 17/06 Sunny 0
Jeonju 17/02 Sunny 0
Gwangju 18/04 Sunny 0
Jeju 17/09 Sunny 0
Daegu 17/02 Sunny 0
Busan 18/06 Sunny 0
