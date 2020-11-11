Moon honors U.N. Korean War veterans, vows to make Korea 'peaceful, prosperous'
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in pledged efforts Wednesday to make South Korea "peaceful and prosperous," paying respects to war veterans on the occasion of the International Memorial Day for U.N. Korean War Veterans.
"The more we reflect on their spirit of dignity, the more we are humbled by their solemn sacrifice," Moon wrote on his social media accounts. "I pay tribute to those who dedicated themselves to freedom and peace, and pray for the souls of those who sacrificed their own lives."
He added, "Your pride and honor is our pride and honor. We will defend your honor and protect your pride by making the Republic of Korea peaceful and prosperous."
Starting this year, November 11th has become the official memorial day for U.N. war veterans.
In commemoration of their noble sacrifice and efforts to keep peace, the "Turn Toward Busan International Memorial Ceremony" will be held at the U.N. Memorial Cemetery in the southern city of Busan at 11 a.m.
Moon asked the people to join him in a moment of silence for one minute at 11 a.m. to remember their sacrifice.
