(LEAD) Former teammates to duel in KBO postseason elimination game

Alcantara pitched alongside Cuevas for the Wiz last season. He was a pedestrian 11-11 with a 4.01 ERA in 2019, and once the Wiz decided not to bring him back, Alcantara signed with the Bears. The Dominican then turned in a dominant season, in which he became the league's only 20-game winner and ranked second overall with 198 2/3 innings pitched while posting a 2.54 ERA, good for fourth in the league. He was also named the KBO's Player of the Month for October, after posting a perfect 6-0 record and a 1.34 ERA.