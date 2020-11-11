Senior diplomats of S. Korea, Britain hold talks on post-Brexit economic cooperation
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Senior diplomats of South Korea and Britain have held video talks to discuss ways to strengthen economic cooperation after Britain's complete withdrawal from the European Union (EU), Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.
During the talks held Tuesday with Nigel Adams, minister for Asia at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho stressed the need for continuity in bilateral trade relations between the two countries after Britain's transition, the foreign ministry said in a release.
Adams, in response, expressed hope for the two countries to closely work together toward stable and sustainable development of their relationship in economy and trade, according to the Seoul ministry.
Britain is undergoing a transition period after its parliament ratified the agreement to leave the regional bloc in late January. It has until Dec. 31 to negotiate with the EU the terms of their future relationship.
Seoul and London have signed a bilateral "continuity" free trade agreement (FTA) to allow businesses to keep trading freely after Brexit.
On health cooperation in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, they agreed to work together to strengthen international health governance, based on close cooperation in such areas as sharing COVID-19 related information and developing vaccines and treatment, the ministry said.
