EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Kai, a member of K-pop boy band EXO, is set to release his first solo album in November, his agency said Wednesday.
The six-track album titled "KAI (开)" is scheduled to be released on Nov. 30, SM Entertainment said, without elaborating on the main track and track list.
KAI, who debuted in 2012 as the main dancer of EXO, has gained popularity for his dance skills and solid performance. He is also the main dancer of SuperM, a project group managed by SM Entertainment.
Apart from his musical career, KAI has appeared on several Korean TV and web dramas, as well as TV shows.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
