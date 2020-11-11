Moon to hold phone talks with Biden soon: Cheong Wa Dae official
All News 13:52 November 11, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in plans to hold phone talks with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden this week, a Cheong Wa Dae official said Wednesday.
Cheong Wa Dae is "coordinating a time (for Moon and Biden) to have a phone call tomorrow," the official told reporters.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says election isn't over until every vote is counted
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
4
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
5
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
2
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
3
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
5
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
1
(3rd LD) New virus cases in triple digits for 3rd day; authorities warn of upping social distancing level
-
2
S. Korean travel-related stocks rally on Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine results
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases at nearly 3-week high; more regions upping virus curbs amid resurgence
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new 3,000-ton-class SLBM submarine
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases at nearly 3-week high; more regions upping virus curbs amid resurgence