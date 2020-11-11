Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon to hold phone talks with Biden soon: Cheong Wa Dae official

All News 13:52 November 11, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in plans to hold phone talks with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden this week, a Cheong Wa Dae official said Wednesday.

Cheong Wa Dae is "coordinating a time (for Moon and Biden) to have a phone call tomorrow," the official told reporters.

President Moon Jae-in, in a file photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

