Banks' loan delinquency rate edges down in September
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency rate for South Korean banks' won-denominated loans inched down in September from the previous month and remained stable, the financial watchdog said Thursday.
The rate for bank loans more than 30 days overdue stood at 0.3 percent at the end of September, down 0.07 percentage point from August, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Compared with a year earlier, the bank loan delinquency rate was down 0.14 percentage point.
The delinquency rate for corporate loans fell 0.09 percentage point on-month to 0.37 percent in September, and the figure for household loans declined 0.05 percentage point to 0.22 percent.
Of household lending, the delinquency rate for home-backed loans fell 0.02 percentage point to 0.16 percent, and the rate for unsecured and other household loans rose 0.12 percentage point to 0.36 percent, according to the FSS.
