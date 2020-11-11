Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KEPCO Engineering & Construction swings to black in Q3

All News 15:12 November 11, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Engineering & Construction Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 7.9 billion won (US$7.1 million), swinging from a loss of 1.9 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 14.1 billion, compared with a loss of 4.8 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 16.2 percent to 95.4 billion won.
