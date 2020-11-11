Hanwha Aerospace Q3 net income down 34.9 pct. to 56 bln won
All News 15:22 November 11, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 56 billion won (US$50.5 million), down 34.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 94.3 billion won, up 65.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 4.9 percent to 1.37 trillion won.
The operating profit was 38.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
3
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
4
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
5
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
2
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
3
K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
-
5
BTS' Suga to take break following shoulder surgery: agency
-
1
(3rd LD) New virus cases in triple digits for 3rd day; authorities warn of upping social distancing level
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases at nearly 3-week high; more regions upping virus curbs amid resurgence
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases at nearly 3-week high; more regions upping virus curbs amid resurgence
-
4
S. Korean travel-related stocks rally on Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine results
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new 3,000-ton-class SLBM submarine