ORION Holdings 13,500 UP 50

Daesang 25,250 UP 50

Hyundai M&F INS 25,350 UP 400

SBC 10,300 UP 150

SKNetworks 4,865 UP 135

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,300 0

ShinhanGroup 33,650 UP 700

HITEJINRO 34,650 DN 50

Yuhan 64,400 DN 100

CJ LOGISTICS 158,000 UP 2,500

DOOSAN 50,300 UP 700

DaelimInd 83,800 UP 1,600

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15850 DN100

KiaMtr 58,100 UP 3,600

SamsungF&MIns 196,000 UP 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,250 UP 250

Kogas 30,550 DN 250

Hanwha 26,750 UP 350

DB HiTek 34,300 UP 150

CJ 82,500 UP 2,700

JWPHARMA 32,000 DN 200

LGInt 18,350 UP 150

DongkukStlMill 6,790 UP 20

SK hynix 87,000 UP 500

Youngpoong 520,000 UP 3,000

HyundaiEng&Const 33,350 UP 400

CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,000 UP 300

NEXENTIRE 5,730 UP 60

CHONGKUNDANG 153,500 DN 5,000

KCC 171,500 UP 3,500

SKBP 167,000 DN 2,500

LotteFood 317,000 UP 4,500

AmoreG 49,550 UP 1,800

HyundaiMtr 175,500 UP 2,000

BukwangPharm 23,650 DN 800

ILJIN MATERIALS 45,850 DN 1,400

TaekwangInd 810,000 UP 41,000

SsangyongCement 5,550 UP 60

KAL 25,700 UP 1,450

YUNGJIN PHARM 7,800 UP 460

