November 11, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

ORION Holdings 13,500 UP 50
Daesang 25,250 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 25,350 UP 400
SBC 10,300 UP 150
SKNetworks 4,865 UP 135
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,300 0
ShinhanGroup 33,650 UP 700
HITEJINRO 34,650 DN 50
Yuhan 64,400 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 158,000 UP 2,500
DOOSAN 50,300 UP 700
DaelimInd 83,800 UP 1,600
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15850 DN100
KiaMtr 58,100 UP 3,600
SamsungF&MIns 196,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,250 UP 250
Kogas 30,550 DN 250
Hanwha 26,750 UP 350
DB HiTek 34,300 UP 150
CJ 82,500 UP 2,700
JWPHARMA 32,000 DN 200
LGInt 18,350 UP 150
DongkukStlMill 6,790 UP 20
SK hynix 87,000 UP 500
Youngpoong 520,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 33,350 UP 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,000 UP 300
NEXENTIRE 5,730 UP 60
CHONGKUNDANG 153,500 DN 5,000
KCC 171,500 UP 3,500
SKBP 167,000 DN 2,500
LotteFood 317,000 UP 4,500
AmoreG 49,550 UP 1,800
HyundaiMtr 175,500 UP 2,000
BukwangPharm 23,650 DN 800
ILJIN MATERIALS 45,850 DN 1,400
TaekwangInd 810,000 UP 41,000
SsangyongCement 5,550 UP 60
KAL 25,700 UP 1,450
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,800 UP 460
(MORE)

