KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LG Corp. 76,900 UP 2,900
POSCO CHEMICAL 79,900 DN 1,200
BoryungPharm 15,950 UP 100
L&L 10,800 UP 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 53,400 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,600 UP 450
Shinsegae 231,500 UP 3,500
Nongshim 295,500 DN 500
SGBC 30,400 DN 150
Hyosung 79,800 UP 700
GCH Corp 37,000 UP 200
Donga Socio Holdings 134,500 UP 12,000
Asiana Airlines 3,860 UP 355
SKCHEM 405,000 DN 51,000
LotteChilsung 90,500 UP 1,500
Binggrae 56,700 UP 300
LOTTE 33,000 UP 2,250
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,950 UP 160
POSCO 238,500 UP 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 70,900 UP 2,400
SAMSUNG SDS 177,000 UP 6,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,700 UP 1,500
KUMHOTIRE 4,110 UP 170
DB INSURANCE 48,200 UP 1,000
SamsungElec 61,300 UP 1,100
NHIS 10,650 UP 400
SK Discovery 67,100 DN 3,100
LS 58,800 DN 900
GC Corp 372,000 DN 33,500
GS E&C 31,100 UP 1,200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,450 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 512,000 DN 21,000
KSOE 93,600 UP 600
IlyangPharm 70,800 DN 200
F&F 96,900 UP 3,700
Ottogi 568,000 UP 23,000
KPIC 229,000 UP 6,000
MERITZ SECU 3,655 UP 85
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,580 UP 520
SKC 82,100 DN 1,100
