LG Corp. 76,900 UP 2,900

POSCO CHEMICAL 79,900 DN 1,200

BoryungPharm 15,950 UP 100

L&L 10,800 UP 200

LOTTE Fine Chem 53,400 DN 1,200

HYUNDAI STEEL 32,600 UP 450

Shinsegae 231,500 UP 3,500

Nongshim 295,500 DN 500

SGBC 30,400 DN 150

Hyosung 79,800 UP 700

GCH Corp 37,000 UP 200

Donga Socio Holdings 134,500 UP 12,000

Asiana Airlines 3,860 UP 355

SKCHEM 405,000 DN 51,000

LotteChilsung 90,500 UP 1,500

Binggrae 56,700 UP 300

LOTTE 33,000 UP 2,250

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,950 UP 160

POSCO 238,500 UP 1,500

SPC SAMLIP 70,900 UP 2,400

SAMSUNG SDS 177,000 UP 6,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 24,700 UP 1,500

KUMHOTIRE 4,110 UP 170

DB INSURANCE 48,200 UP 1,000

SamsungElec 61,300 UP 1,100

NHIS 10,650 UP 400

SK Discovery 67,100 DN 3,100

LS 58,800 DN 900

GC Corp 372,000 DN 33,500

GS E&C 31,100 UP 1,200

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,450 UP 100

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 512,000 DN 21,000

KSOE 93,600 UP 600

IlyangPharm 70,800 DN 200

F&F 96,900 UP 3,700

Ottogi 568,000 UP 23,000

KPIC 229,000 UP 6,000

MERITZ SECU 3,655 UP 85

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,580 UP 520

SKC 82,100 DN 1,100

(MORE)