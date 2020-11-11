HtlShilla 80,800 UP 700

Hanmi Science 54,500 DN 1,800

SamsungElecMech 141,000 UP 1,500

Hanssem 94,600 UP 800

TAEYOUNG E&C 10,000 0

GS Retail 35,000 UP 850

KumhoPetrochem 133,500 DN 2,500

Mobis 243,000 UP 2,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 28,500 UP 1,000

HDC HOLDINGS 10,700 UP 200

S-1 84,800 UP 900

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,150 DN 2,650

OCI 66,100 DN 2,500

LS ELECTRIC 55,000 UP 1,100

KorZinc 392,500 UP 2,500

SamsungHvyInd 6,010 UP 130

SYC 52,300 DN 700

HyundaiMipoDock 35,700 UP 450

IS DONGSEO 42,100 UP 750

S-Oil 66,700 UP 300

LG Innotek 152,500 UP 500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 280,500 UP 12,500

HMM 13,000 UP 600

HYUNDAI WIA 45,550 UP 750

KEPCO 21,250 UP 550

Hanon Systems 13,450 UP 900

SK 207,000 UP 12,000

Hanchem 150,000 DN 3,000

SamsungSecu 35,750 UP 1,800

DAEKYO 3,910 UP 15

GKL 14,400 UP 1,000

KG DONGBU STL 8,990 UP 340

Handsome 29,550 DN 400

COWAY 76,800 UP 1,800

LOTTE SHOPPING 96,300 UP 2,700

SKTelecom 230,500 UP 3,500

S&T MOTIV 54,100 DN 700

HyundaiElev 40,300 UP 100

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 23,400 UP 150

DWS 33,050 DN 350

(MORE)