KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 80,800 UP 700
Hanmi Science 54,500 DN 1,800
SamsungElecMech 141,000 UP 1,500
Hanssem 94,600 UP 800
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,000 0
GS Retail 35,000 UP 850
KumhoPetrochem 133,500 DN 2,500
Mobis 243,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 28,500 UP 1,000
HDC HOLDINGS 10,700 UP 200
S-1 84,800 UP 900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,150 DN 2,650
OCI 66,100 DN 2,500
LS ELECTRIC 55,000 UP 1,100
KorZinc 392,500 UP 2,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,010 UP 130
SYC 52,300 DN 700
HyundaiMipoDock 35,700 UP 450
IS DONGSEO 42,100 UP 750
S-Oil 66,700 UP 300
LG Innotek 152,500 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 280,500 UP 12,500
HMM 13,000 UP 600
HYUNDAI WIA 45,550 UP 750
KEPCO 21,250 UP 550
Hanon Systems 13,450 UP 900
SK 207,000 UP 12,000
Hanchem 150,000 DN 3,000
SamsungSecu 35,750 UP 1,800
DAEKYO 3,910 UP 15
GKL 14,400 UP 1,000
KG DONGBU STL 8,990 UP 340
Handsome 29,550 DN 400
COWAY 76,800 UP 1,800
LOTTE SHOPPING 96,300 UP 2,700
SKTelecom 230,500 UP 3,500
S&T MOTIV 54,100 DN 700
HyundaiElev 40,300 UP 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 23,400 UP 150
DWS 33,050 DN 350
-
