KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
UNID 45,950 UP 350
IBK 9,250 UP 390
NamhaeChem 8,480 UP 40
DONGSUH 29,600 DN 350
BGF 4,575 UP 95
SamsungEng 12,350 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 123,000 UP 6,500
PanOcean 4,225 0
SAMSUNG CARD 32,900 UP 750
CheilWorldwide 21,750 UP 250
KT 23,650 UP 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL152000 UP1500
LOTTE TOUR 15,500 UP 200
LG Uplus 11,900 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,800 UP 1,000
KT&G 86,900 UP 2,400
DHICO 16,350 UP 400
LG Display 15,150 UP 250
Kangwonland 23,450 UP 1,150
NAVER 280,000 DN 3,000
Kakao 355,500 DN 500
NCsoft 801,000 UP 4,000
DSME 24,400 UP 100
DSINFRA 8,670 DN 120
DWEC 3,610 UP 140
Donga ST 88,400 UP 1,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,250 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 367,000 DN 12,500
DongwonF&B 173,500 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 29,350 UP 700
LGH&H 1,571,000 UP 42,000
LGCHEM 692,000 DN 10,000
KEPCO E&C 16,800 UP 550
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,800 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 34,500 UP 1,650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,050 0
LGELECTRONICS 86,800 UP 900
Celltrion 296,500 UP 20,000
Huchems 25,900 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 94,400 DN 600
