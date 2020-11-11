UNID 45,950 UP 350

IBK 9,250 UP 390

NamhaeChem 8,480 UP 40

DONGSUH 29,600 DN 350

BGF 4,575 UP 95

SamsungEng 12,350 UP 200

SAMSUNG C&T 123,000 UP 6,500

PanOcean 4,225 0

SAMSUNG CARD 32,900 UP 750

CheilWorldwide 21,750 UP 250

KT 23,650 UP 500

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL152000 UP1500

LOTTE TOUR 15,500 UP 200

LG Uplus 11,900 UP 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,800 UP 1,000

KT&G 86,900 UP 2,400

DHICO 16,350 UP 400

LG Display 15,150 UP 250

Kangwonland 23,450 UP 1,150

NAVER 280,000 DN 3,000

Kakao 355,500 DN 500

NCsoft 801,000 UP 4,000

DSME 24,400 UP 100

DSINFRA 8,670 DN 120

DWEC 3,610 UP 140

Donga ST 88,400 UP 1,200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,250 UP 250

CJ CheilJedang 367,000 DN 12,500

DongwonF&B 173,500 UP 1,000

KEPCO KPS 29,350 UP 700

LGH&H 1,571,000 UP 42,000

LGCHEM 692,000 DN 10,000

KEPCO E&C 16,800 UP 550

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,800 UP 100

HALLA HOLDINGS 34,500 UP 1,650

HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,050 0

LGELECTRONICS 86,800 UP 900

Celltrion 296,500 UP 20,000

Huchems 25,900 DN 150

DAEWOONG PHARM 94,400 DN 600

(MORE)