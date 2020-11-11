KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 68,600 UP 2,000
KIH 77,200 UP 4,700
LOTTE Himart 32,700 UP 800
GS 38,500 UP 1,650
CJ CGV 22,450 UP 500
LIG Nex1 30,200 UP 550
Fila Holdings 47,500 UP 1,200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 193,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,000 UP 1,100
HANWHA LIFE 1,900 UP 110
AMOREPACIFIC 174,500 UP 4,500
LF 16,100 UP 150
FOOSUNG 10,050 DN 100
SK Innovation 155,000 DN 5,000
POONGSAN 26,750 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 47,250 UP 2,550
Hansae 18,350 UP 100
LG HAUSYS 64,400 UP 400
Youngone Corp 30,300 DN 350
KOLON IND 37,850 DN 300
HanmiPharm 289,500 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 6,180 UP 150
emart 162,000 UP 11,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY336 50 UP1250
KOLMAR KOREA 46,950 0
HANJINKAL 88,200 DN 1,800
DoubleUGames 60,800 DN 1,000
CUCKOO 96,500 UP 2,500
COSMAX 112,000 UP 500
MANDO 38,850 UP 850
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 761,000 UP 9,000
INNOCEAN 61,300 UP 1,900
Doosan Bobcat 31,900 DN 450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,900 UP 350
Netmarble 129,500 UP 4,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S257000 UP8500
ORION 116,000 DN 1,000
BGF Retail 141,000 UP 9,000
HDC-OP 21,450 UP 600
WooriFinancialGroup 10,100 UP 240
(END)
