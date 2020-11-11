Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KCC remains in red in Q3

All News 16:29 November 11, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- KCC Corp. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net loss of 125.9 billion won (US$113.4 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 16.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 45.5 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 84.8 percent to 1.24 trillion won.
