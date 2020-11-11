Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Busan to develop 'port-through' virus test to prevent infectious disease from overseas

All News 17:09 November 11, 2020

BUSAN, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The Busan metropolitan government said Wednesday it is developing a comprehensive system to prevent the transmission of infectious diseases from ships arriving from overseas.

The "port-through" platform seeks to minimize contact during virus tests by flying drones to ships and developing a new testing method of analyzing droplets left on protective face masks instead of using nasal swabs, a city government official said.

The Busan city government has teamed up with Pusan National University Hospital, Busan Port Authority and others for the project.

The city government has a plan to complete the platform development with a budget of 514 million won (US$463,063) by 2022, according to officials.

Crew members of a 7,733-ton Russian pelagic fishing boat take a fire service bus to be transported to Busan Medical Center in Busan on July 24, 2020. Of the 92 crewmen, 32 tested positive for COVID-19. (Yonhap)
Crew members of a 7,733-ton Russian pelagic fishing boat get off the ship to be transported to Busan Medical Center in Busan on July 24, 2020. Of the 92 crewmen, 32 tested positive for COVID-19. (Yonhap)

In July, new coronavirus cases spiked in Busan, some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, following mass infections of sailors of a foreign vessel that entered a port in the city.

"(The city government) hopes to develop a perfect system for preemptive response to infectious diseases and ease the anxiety of the residents," Byun Seong-wan, acting mayor of Busan, said.

