New KBO manager wants club to put bad season behind

In 2020, only two years after winning the Korean Series, the Wyverns finished in ninth place among 10 teams at 51-92-1 (wins-losses-ties). They played most of the season with bench coach Park Kyung-oan as their interim skipper. Manager Youm Kyoung-youb fell ill during a game on June 25 and was sidelined for all but five games over the rest of the season. Both Youm and Park left the club at the end of the regular season.

