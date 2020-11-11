Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Woman arrested for allegedly abusing adopted baby to death

All News 19:30 November 11, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court on Wednesday approved pre-trial detention of a mother suspected of abusing her adopted 16-month-old baby to death.

The Seoul Southern District Court issued the warrant to detain the woman, whose identity has been withheld, on charges of child abuse resulting in death, citing the risk that she may try to flee or tamper with evidence.

A woman leaves the Seoul Southern District Court on Nov. 11, 2020, after attending a hearing on the prosecution's request for a warrant for her arrest on charges of abusing her adopted baby to death. (Yonhap)

The baby died at a Seoul hospital on Oct. 13, police said. She reportedly had serious injuries on her abdomen and brain, prompting doctors to report the case to the police.

A report by the National Forensic Service cited the cause of the baby's death as damage to the abdomen due to external force.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#court #child abuse
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!