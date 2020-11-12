Korean-language dailies

-- Choo Mi-ae says Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl may 'need to quit, do politics' after Yoon tops poll of potential presidential candidates (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon's public support grows further as he gets pummeled, 'abnormal result made by Choo, ruling party' (Kookmin Daily)

-- President Moon says he stews over how to make efforts between N.K., U.S. as N.K. shows efforts toward change (Donga llbo)

-- Obituaries nobody wrote (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Talk of Yoon Seok-youl's prospects increases as he gets slammed (Segye Times)

-- 'Horrible failures of populists that ignored experts, opposition groups in coronavirus era' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Amid coronavirus blues, number of women making extreme choices has risen (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- PM Chung says there will be 'two small reshuffles' to replace long-serving ministers, those seeking elections (Hankyoreh)

-- Homes that have become a burden (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Ruling party to seek companies' fivefold compensation for serious industrial accidents (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- "AI is helper for human beings, will help creation of new markets' (Korea Economic Daily)

