(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 12)

Yoon's popularity owes much to his ongoing conflict with the powers that be. It is the first time Yoon has ranked first in such polls, ahead of ruling Democratic Party (DP) Chairman Lee Nak-yon and Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung, both recent frontrunners. Such a turnaround came after Yoon stressed in a televised parliamentary hearing that prosecution reforms begin with unbiased probes into corruption of the powers that be. The DP praised Yoon to the skies when he dug up dirt on the former conservative government, but started dragging him through the mud when he wielded his sword against its allies. Such a contradiction led to the surge in his popularity.