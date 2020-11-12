Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin finishes 3rd in AL Cy Young Award voting

In the truncated, 60-game regular season, Ryu lived up to his big contract as the top-of-the-rotation force that the upstart Blue Jays desperately needed. He shook off a shaky early stretch to emerge as one of AL's best starters. He submitted his best start of the season on Sept. 24, firing seven shutout innings in a 4-1 victory over the New York Yankees that sent the Blue Jays to their first postseason since 2016.